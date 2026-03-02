The Los Angeles Chargers have some big decisions ahead of them as the 2025-26 NFL offseason continues. The Chargers are looking to bounce back after a tough playoff loss at the hands of the New England Patriots ended their season in the Wild Card round this past year.

One of the biggest names on the Chargers defense is Khalil Mack, whom many thought could be headed for retirement this offseason. However, as per the latest reporting, this is not the case.

“#Chargers legend Khalil Mack, one of the top edges available, will play in 2026, sources say. At the age of 35, coming off a strong season, Mack is a priority for LA,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Mack will indeed be back in a Chargers uniform.

“Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency,” reported Rapoport.

Indeed, Mack is still getting it done despite his age, providing the Chargers with a reliable presence in the pass rush, holding onto considerable athleticism and explosiveness.

As Rapoport mentioned, Mack is sure to have plenty of suitors in free agency this year, with his unique skillset making him a valuable commodity in today's NFL, even if he may no longer be in the prime years of his career.

The Chargers also have plenty of questions that need answering on the offensive side of the ball, but it seems that they will still devote plenty of attention to bringing Mack back to Los Angeles next season.