The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs once again during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, the Chargers laid another egg in the first round of the AFC playoffs. LA should feel the pressure to upgrade their roster this offseason to help get over the hump in 2026. They plan to part ways with one veteran player to create more cap space before the new league year.

The Chargers plan to release veteran guard Mekhi Becton ahead of NFL free agency, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. LA will save $9.7 million in cap space with that move.

Article Continues Below

Becton started 14 games during his first season with the Chargers. He is a former Super Bowl champion with the Eagles.

More on this story to come.