The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. LA finished the regular season 11-6 and clinched a playoff berth for the second time in the last five seasons. New head coach Jim Harbaugh immediately had an impact on the Chargers, improving the play of a talent-poor roster. Now LA has a chance to improve the roster during free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to be the most coveted free agent in the NFL in March. Chargers safety Derwin James has one simple reason why Higgins should consider signing with LA.

“Who wouldn't want to play with Herbert?” James said via Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

LA does seem like a great fit for Higgins. He would like to be a WR1 and he would be just that for the Chargers. LA desperately needs firepower on offense and could be willing to throw big money at Higgins or another talented WR.

“Hey, what's up Tee? Tee, any receiver out there, like what's up? What's happening? Let's go do it,” James said.

The Chargers enter the offseason with roughly $63 million in cap space to spend. Fans should expect them to add multiple pieces on offense.

Derwin James is done with people disrespecting Chargers QB Justin Herbert

James is clearly a big supporter of his quarterback. As such, he does not like Herbert's name being slandered by the media or NFL fans.

James recently stuck up for Herbert during a recent interview on Micah Parsons' podcast The Edge. He defended Herbert as a franchise quarterback and said he does not deserve the hate and skepticism he receives.

“He don't deserve it,” James said. “We play a team sport. When you're the quarterback, you're the D-end, or, like I'm the safety, it all lies on our shoulders. When it ain't going right or if it is going right. I just feel like it's always going to be on [No.] 10's shoulders no matter how the guys are playing around him or how he's playing. It's always going to be on his shoulders.”

James has high hopes for Justin Herbert and the Chargers looking forward at the 2025 NFL season.

“Y'all stop disrespecting him,” James concluded. “I promise you. I can't wait for y'all to see this next season when I know we're going to do what we do, for y'all really get to see the real 10. I know how hard he works. I wouldn't rather have no other quarterback.”

It will be fascinating to watch which players to Chargers bring in this offseason to add talent around both James and Herbert.