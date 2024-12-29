Goodness, it seems like everywhere Jim Harbaugh goes, his team wins, does it, Los Angeles Chargers fans? Well, in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season, Harbaugh added another feather in his cap with a clinched playoff berth in his first season leading the Chargers, making a pretty incredible turnaround for an organization that looked increasingly listless during the downfall of the Brandon Staley era. Discussing how it felt to officially get a ticket to the big dance in his first season back in the NFL post-Michigan, Harbaugh refused to take any credit, instead offering praise to his players for doing the hard work. “With humble hearts, we move on to the next game. Just so proud of the team. All those that made it happen. The players, the coaches. I mean, there was so much great play. I mean, our offense, our offense, great. Defense, great. I'm proud of our captains. Justin Herbert played a near-flawless game. Derwin James reached five and a half sacks, career high, but he does it every single game. Rashawn Slater and Brad Bozeman, I thought that was the best offensive line play we've had the entire season. The run block and the pass protection was so good, so good across the board. Khalil Mack, he's led us the entire season, and he had a great game,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game,” Jim Harbaugh told reporters.

“Really proud of JK Dobbins, what he's been able to accomplish, career-high in rushing, missing four games, everything he's overcome. Just, yeah, incredible feeling that the hand of God is really on this team. And we're going to keep grinding and keep moving forward. But super, super proud of everybody. Everybody. I mean, it's everybody in the family, everybody in the organization that just keeps doing anything and everything they can to help our team be successful and to win. And, I mean, you got to be your best when your best is needed most. I mean, to do it when you have to do it, maybe some people expected it, but it's not easy to win any NFL game. And when the guys, when they've got to have it, they go out and play like they did, it's just a tremendous testament to who they are as football players and men, just highest character I've been around, and I love these guys.”

Now granted, winning games, securing pennants, and even making NFL playoff appearances is nothing new for Harbaugh, as he made it to the playoffs in three of his four seasons leading the 49ers and won a National Championship with his alma mater, Michigan, earlier this year. Still, to take a team going down and re-energize them with a collection of draft picks, free agents, and new assistant coaches is a darn impressive feat, especially since this team will only get better as they secure more Harbaugh-y players. And yet, for now, that's a future concern. In the present, the Chargers are playoff-bound and they clearly have the right mindset to do some damage in the dance.