Head coach Jim Harbaugh turned the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense around in his first year with the team. Under Harbaugh, LA boasted the top scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 17.7 points per game. But the unit took a hit this offseason with the release of Joey Bosa. After cutting the five-time Pro Bowler, the Chargers are using the cap savings to reinforce the team through free agency.

Los Angeles landed two defenders on Wednesday. The team agreed on a one-year, $3.6 million deal with linebacker Denzel Perryman, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X. And cornerback Benjamin St-Juste will join the Chargers as well, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. The terms of his deal were not immediately announced.

Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2015. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the organization before heading to the Raiders. While injuries have played a major role in Perryman’s career, he enjoyed his healthiest season with Las Vegas in 2021. The veteran defender played in 15 games, racking up 154 total tackles and 102 solo tackles – all career highs.

The Chargers are bringing back Denzel Perryman in 2025

Perryman’s debut in the desert earned him a Pro Bowl nod. But the good health didn’t last long. He missed 10 games over the next two seasons, with the Raiders and Houston Texans. Then in 2024, he rejoined the Chargers on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Now Perryman will stay in LA for his 11th NFL season. And he’ll be joined by newcomer St-Juste, who just finished playing out his rookie deal with the Washington Commanders. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft and started 45 of 54 games played with Washington.

St-Juste was on the field for 97 percent of the Commanders’ defensive snaps in 2023. But last season that number dipped to 77 percent. His overall grade of 47.4 was 197th out of 223 corners in 2024, according to PFF.

While Perryman is slated to remain a starter for the Chargers, St-Juste may have to fight for a starting spot. Los Angeles also signed veteran CB Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract, giving the team options in the secondary.