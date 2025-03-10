Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson is on the move after spending just one season in the Steel City. He has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers that will keep him in LA for two seasons. The deal is worth $13 million.

“Free-agent cornerback Donte Jackson and the Chargers reached agreement on a 2-year, $13 million contract,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.”

Donte Jackson has been in the league for seven seasons now, and he has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Steelers and now the Chargers. He played college football at LSU.

Jackson was selected by the Panthers with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first six years of his career with Carolina, and he spent last season with the Steelers. Jackson turned 29 in November, so he definitely still has a lot of good years left in the league before it's time to start thinking about retirement. He should be able to give the Chargers a couple of productive years on this contract.

Since coming into the league, Jackson has put up some impressive numbers, and last year was one of his best. First of all, he has had numerous season where he hauled in three or more interceptions, and he had a career-best five picks last year. He finished the season with 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, five interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The Chargers are trending upwards after a big turnaround in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year, and adding guys like Donte Jackson should help them continue to improve down the road. The Chargers made it to the playoffs last year after an abysmal 2024 season, but they lost in the first round against the Houston Texans. This year, Los Angeles is hoping to make some noise once the postseason rolls around.