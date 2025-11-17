Following a splendid 2020-21 rookie campaign, Justin Herbert was tapped to be an elite quarterback. Patrick Mahomes was already at the apex, but the Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller joined Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as his biggest challengers. While those MVPs have blazed a path to Canton, Herbert has fluctuated in the regular season and underwhelmed in the playoffs. He has yet to fulfill his promise, even with lauded head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

But it is not so simple. Fresh off a horrendous 35-6 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is easy to bemoan the former Pro Bowl selection's shortcomings. He was just 10-of-18 passing for 81 yards with no touchdowns and one interception — a brutal performance no matter how one slices it. That being said, there is only so much Herbert can do right now.

The Chargers' injury-ravaged offensive line is among the worst units in the NFL, leaving the face of the franchise extremely vulnerable. No. 10 only absorbed two sacks on Sunday afternoon, but one of them was absolutely thunderous.

Jaguars outside linebacker BJ Green II flattened Herbert near the end of the first half, causing many fans to fear for his well-being. Harbaugh said his QB was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared to compete. Herbert downplayed the hit and took blame for not doing a better job of protecting himself.

Chargers' Justin Herbert takes accountability after his rough day at the office

“I think a lot of guys will get their bodies back this week and, you know, the rest will be good for us,” the 27-year-old out of Oregon said after the game, per Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register.

“It’s the tough part of the job, going out there and doing your best and maybe making something happen, and then too many times where, you know, I hold onto the ball and take a sack, an unneeded sack. Sometimes a throwaway is better than a sack and living to fight another day.”

Justin Herbert has been sacked 35 times this season, which trails only Cam Ward and Drake Maye for the third-most in the NFL. Sure, he can be more prudent in certain situations, and he is definitely making questionable throws far too frequently (nine interceptions), but the man is clearly under duress behind LA's feeble O-Line.

Although Herbert and the Chargers were initially able to overcome the torn patellar tendon that left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered in training camp, they are utterly exposed following right tackle Joe Alt's season-ending ankle surgery. Neutral fans do not want to hear any excuses when it comes to the Bolts or their quarterback. Every team endures adversity to some degree, and the greats are tasked with pushing through. Herbert understands what is expected of a $260 million player.

But he is obviously not positioned for success at this moment. Until the Chargers (7-4) can adequately shield him, they will be unable to fully maximize Harbaugh's coaching acumen and their capable pass-catching group. A bye week and subsequent home matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) is coming at the perfect time.