Justin Herbert came through in the clutch during the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday night.

Herbert had an excellent performance leading the Chargers' offensive snaps. He completed 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns, finding Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen for the scores. He also ran with the ball seven times, racking up 32 yards on the ground.

However, he knew things wouldn't be easy against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who hanged with them down the stretch. In the final drive of the game, Los Angeles was on third down, needing to get a first down to put away Kansas City.

Herbert was more than up to the challenge, he found the opening and sped as fast as he could to seal the win for the Chargers. NFL's Next Gen Stats calculated his top speed, which turned out to be 19.82 miles per hour.

On 3rd & 14 with just over two minutes left in regulation, Justin Herbert reached a top speed of 19.82 mph on his 19-yard game-clinching scramble run, the third-fastest speed of his career.#KCvsLAC | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/iv1L4PDMr1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 6, 2025

How Justin Herbert, Chargers played against Chiefs

It was a clutch play for Justin Herbert to pull in the final minutes of the game, giving the Chargers a huge win against their division rival Chiefs.

Los Angeles needed a lot to go right for them. They took on a Kansas City squad that is coming off three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning the first two before losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Los Angeles, they look to take the next step after losing to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round last season. This win over Kansas City provides serious momentum for them moving forward.

Omarion Hampton led the run game with 15 rushes, gaining up to 48 yards for the night. As for the receivers, Quentin Johnston highlighted the unit with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns while Keenan Allen had seven receptions for 68 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Ladd McConkey provided six catches and 74 yards.

The Chargers will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.