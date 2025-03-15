As the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mekhi Becton has gone through quite a bit of adversity during his career. However, Becton's career looks to be on the right path after joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal in 2024 and assisting them to win Super Bowl LIX. Following the notable accomplishment, the Los Angeles Chargers are signing Becton to a two-year contract in free agency, per ESPN's Tim McManus on X.

“OL Mekhi Becton has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, sources tell ESPN,” McManus wrote. “Becton plans on playing guard, as he did this past season in Philadelphia.”

As previously mentioned, the beginning of Becton's career wasn't ideal. As the No. 11 pick, expectations were high for the former Louisville Cardinal. However, with injuries riddling his first three seasons in the NFL, Becton and the New York Jets' rollercoaster ride of a relationship ended in 2023 when the offensive lineman declared for free agency.

With a need for offensive linemen and a proven track record of getting the most out of their guys in the trenches, the Eagles signed Becton to a one-year deal, resulting in the best season of his career.

The former first-round pick started all 15 games he appeared in, but he made a notable change in 2024 that appears to be sticking in 2025 with the Chargers.

Mekhi Becton expected to remain RG with Chargers

Throughout college, Becton was strictly an offensive tackle, spending time on the left and right side. While Becton played slightly more left tackle than right, he was never kicked inside to guard, given his 6-foot-7, 363-pound frame and the natural fit for him on the outside.

However — given that the Eagles already had two high-level starting tackles — Philly moved him inside to right guard, and it was one of the best moves for the former first-round pick's career.

In fact, the Chargers liked what they saw from Becton at guard, as they plan on keeping him there for the 2025 season.

And it makes sense.

Why take someone out of the position, even if they don't have the prototypical build for said position?

Looking at the Chargers 2025 offensive line, they could have one of the beefier front fives across the league.

LT: Rashawn Slater (6'4″, 315 pounds)

LG: Zion Johnson (6'3″, 316 pounds)

C: Bradley Bozeman (6'3″, 317 pounds)

RG: Mekhi Becton (6'7″, 363 pounds)

RT: Joe Alt (6'8″, 322 pounds)

Now, the right side of that offensive line will be a beast for Harbaugh's run-heavy offense in 2025. And even aside from the rushing attack, Justin Herbert got himself a massive protector, too, as the Chargers' offensive line gained a beast in the Mekhi Bectoin as one of their later moves in the 2025 NFL free agency window.