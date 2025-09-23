The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 and have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL at this early point in the season. The Bolts defeated the Denver Broncos 23-20 on Sunday in what was a defensive battle in Los Angeles. That win marked the Bolts' third consecutive AFC West win, which is huge for their chances late in the season to secure as high a playoff seed as they can get.

A big reason for the Chargers' success early this season has been their signal-caller. Justin Herbert has been playing out of his mind. He leads the league with 860 pass yards and is on his way to a potential 5,000 passing yard season if he continues this pace. Herbert is tied for 5th alongside Baker Mayfield with six touchdown passes, and all six have been to just two receivers, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.

Keenan Allen joined ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss the early-season success, as well as being reunited with Herbert.

“Justin Herbert is always there for us and he's running the show.. He has that aura where you shut up and listen when he walks in the huddle” ~ @Keenan13Allen #PMSLive https://t.co/xbL5BTWeis pic.twitter.com/d9it0xhHFM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 23, 2025

“I think (Herbert) has always been special,” Allen said. “Bringing the life and winning the games. Early on, when I was here, it was tough for us to win those games at the end of the game. Now he is making the plays and the game-winning drives, and that's all hats off to Herbo.”

A.J. Hawk asked a question to Allen relating to Herbert's personality and how he is the gel that holds everyone together.

“Yeah, 100%,” Allen responded. “A people's guy. One of those guys in the locker room you can talk to. He is always there with us and for us. In the huddle, he is Herbo. He is running the show. He has that Aura where you shut up and listen when he walks in there, and that's always good from a quarterback.”