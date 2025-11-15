Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert went viral in the NFL world this week, and it's not for his performances this season. Instead, it involves his brother Patrick Herbert.

Patrick has been a quiet member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, entering the league this year as an undrafted free agent. He played six seasons throughout his collegiate career at Oregon, recording 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns. He is on Jacksonville's practice squad as a depth piece in the tight end room.

Patrick talked about what it's like to be in the same league as his brother Justin, per reporter Alex Insdorf. This will certainly be the case for the brotherly duo as the Chargers face the Jaguars this upcoming weekend.

“It's awesome. I think we kinda take it for granted sometimes looking at him and being like, ‘oh he's been in the league for 5-6 years' or whatever. I think it's a big accomplishment. That's so cool,” Patrick said.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the wild realization about Justin's twin brother. Here are some of their reactions.

“So Justin Herbert has a brother on the Jaguars who plays tight end and he looks and sounds just like him and I’m not sure how many people realized this guy even existed,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said.

“Dude? I made a joke about Justin Herbert having a long lost twin brother? I didn’t know Justin Herbert actually has a brother who is 25 years old?” another remarked.

“WIth the mustache he looks like Justin Herbert's evil twin brother,” one commented.

“I was today years old when I learned that Justin Herbert had a brother in the league,” one replied.

“Justin Herbert’s brother is like if Cam Dicker and Justin Herbert had a child,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Justin Herbert, Chargers

It's a humorous event for the brothers to have as the Chargers continue to enjoy a strong season from Justin Herbert.

Herbert has been excellent as he helped Los Angeles be in the playoff mix. Throughout 10 games, he completed 240 passes for 2,610 yards and 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 51 rushes for 324 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Los Angeles has a 7-3 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at fifth place. They are above the Buffalo Bills and Jaguars while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Broncos.

The Chargers will continue preparation for their matchup, being on the road. They face the Jaguars on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.