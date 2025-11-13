The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves one game behind division leader Denver. And they've battles through one NFL injury after another, even Justin Herbert recently. But now a key defensive back missed practice before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Elijah Molden is dealing with a knee ailment, with ESPN Chargers reporter Kris Rhim confirming his practice absence Thursday. The veteran DB is one 14 different players landing on the Week 11 report.

Although the Chargers received massive health updates Wednesday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II went from leaving the Sunday win over the Steelers to returning to practice. Tarheeb Still also sat out the victory over Pittsburgh, but returned to practice Wednesday too.

Surprisingly, Keenan Allen landed on the injury report. However the record-breaking franchise wide receiver earned a rest day and became a full Thursday participant for Jim Harbaugh and company.

Chargers facing another second place team in Jaguars

November is when NFL teams everywhere crank up their playoff pursuit. Injuries do indeed take a toll, but teams still aim to gut it out and land a postseason berth.

However, the Jaguars are very much in the playoff hunt at 5-4. They'll also aim to redeem themselves from the fourth quarter collapse against the Houston Texans from this past Sunday.

Unlike the Bolts, the Jags are behind their division leader by a larger margin (the Indianapolis Colts lead the division at 8-2). But the Chargers' road contest will no doubt feel like an early playoff atmosphere.