The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off an impressive 25-10 home victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are 7-3 and currently hold one of the Wild Card spots in the AFC.

This week, the Chargers square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars also currently hold one of the Wild Card spots at 5-4, putting added emphasis on Sunday's game.

Los Angeles may have to pull out the victory without one of its top wide receivers.

Quentin Johnston has been limited at practice all week with a shin injury. He is officially listed as questionable for the crucial matchup this weekend. But not all of the injury news is poor. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart returned to practice this week. He is also listed as questionable, but that is a step in the right direction after he missed the Steelers' game with a knee injury.

A lot has been made of the Chargers' injuries, primarily to the offensive line.

Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. That prompted the team to move Joe Alt from right to left tackle to take his place. Alt then suffered an ankle injury and is gone for the rest of the season, also.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been under duress all season. He leads the NFL in pressures and hits taken. The team traded with the New Orleans Saints for offensive lineman Trevor Penning. He is capable of playing across the line, something that has been a big help to Los Angeles and Herbert.

The matchup this week fares rather well for the Chargers' offense. The Jaguars are tied for dead last in the NFL with just 12 sacks. If Herbert has time, even if Johnston does not play, look for Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey to eat.