The 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars for an important AFC showcase. The Chargers are coming off a massive win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on primetime last Sunday night. As for the Jags, they blew a 19-point 4th quarter lead to the Houston Texans and lost to fall to 5-4.

The Chargers are a team dealing with a ton of brutal injuries. They played the contest without some star players like Tarheeb Still, Bobby Hart, and Oronde Gadsden II left the game with an injury and did not return. The good news for this week is that all three of them are practicing on Wednesday.

“Tarheeb Still, Bobby Hart and Oronde Gadsden will all practice today for the Chargers, per Jim Harbaugh. Rest days for Teair Tart, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, Derwin James and Bradley Bozeman.”

Gadsden II is a rookie on the rise for the Bolts. He's fourth on the team in reception yardage with 466 yards in really 8.5 games. He was a healthy scratch in the first two games of his career. He's been a top target for quarterback Justin Herbert this season. The connection seems like it could be something special for many years if it continues at this pace. The Chargers received a positive update on Gadsden, knowing he would only be considered day-to-day with a bone bruise.

Bobby Hart is the starting right tackle for the Chargers after losing both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt for the season. Hart has been a great veteran presence protecting Herbert from the right side.

Tarheeb Still is a cornerback on the rise. He had an electric rookie season, but injured his ankle a few games back. He has missed two straight games but is on pace to return against the Jags as he avoided an IR stint.

The Bolts are hoping to improve to 8-3 on the season, which should almost secure a postseason spot for Jim Harbaugh's second year in a. row.