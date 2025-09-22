The Los Angeles Chargers might be witnessing the start of Justin Herbert’s long-awaited breakthrough to true elite status.

After two weeks of the 2025 season, Herbert already had NFL voices buzzing following back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Raiders. His coach, Jim Harbaugh, went as far as calling him “one of the great quarterbacks of all time,” insisting his competitiveness sets him apart.

With offensive coordinator Greg Roman leaning more heavily on the passing game this year, Herbert has responded with accuracy, confidence, and resilience, showing signs that this could be the season where he vaults into superstardom.

That narrative only grew stronger in Week 3 against Denver, when Herbert produced one of the nastiest throws of his career.

As Sports Illustrated recounted, the quarterback escaped pressure from Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper, rolled left, and with Nik Bonitto closing in, whipped a 20-yard strike off balance into Keenan Allen’s chest to tie the game at 20 late in the fourth quarter.

“It was really a broken-down play,” Allen admitted. “When the ball got in the air, I honestly don’t know how I caught it. It just ended up sticking to my hands.”

Herbert wasn’t done. After the defense forced a punt, he went 4-for-4 on the ensuing drive to set up Cameron Dicker’s 43-yard field goal, sealing a 23-20 win and a 3-0 start for the Chargers, their best opening since 2002.

Plays like that off-script laser to Allen are why Harbaugh’s confidence in his quarterback looks more justified each week. “He’s just getting better every day,” Allen said, adding that Herbert’s command of the offense has made him nearly impossible to stop.

The victory did come with a major setback, however. Running back Najee Harris suffered a non-contact injury that may sideline him for a long stretch.

Harbaugh, ever the optimist, told reporters that Harris carried himself with a “cold-blooded” demeanor even after the diagnosis, and further tests will determine the extent of the damage.

The loss is a blow to what had been a promising one-two punch alongside rookie Omarion Hampton.

Still, as long as Herbert keeps producing moments like Sunday’s against Denver, Los Angeles will believe.

His blend of toughness, accuracy, and creativity has given the Chargers a legitimate chance to contend, even in the loaded AFC West. If this is the year Herbert leaps, Week 3 may be remembered as the moment the switch truly flipped.