The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars meet for a Week 11 battle in Florida for an early window game. This game has serious playoff implications as both teams are aiming to be in the race. The Chargers are 7-3, and a win would put them in a great spot. The Jags are 5-4 and need a big win against the Bolts to keep their season alive. A loss and a record falling to 5-5 would put them in a very tough position with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans looming.

The conversation about Justin Herbert and his poor offensive line, forcing a ton of pressures, won't end any time soon. PFF pretty much cooked the Bolts' offensive line in the first quarter of the SNF contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, showcasing their terrible play all season long with their dead-last grades. Despite this, Herbert is second in passing yards (2,610) and 4th in touchdown passes (20) entering Week 11.

Updated Justin Herbert pressure numbers after week 10: • Blitzed 115 times (most in the NFL)

• Pressured 177 times (most in the NFL)

• Pressured on 42.1% of drop backs (4th most)

• Sacked 33 times (3rd most)

• Hit 56 times (most in the NFL) https://t.co/B24wUOjV1f — RunItBackHerbo (@RunItBackHerbo) November 14, 2025

The offensive line could see a change this weekend. With WR Quentin Johnston and right tackle Bobby Hart questionable for the game, it seems the Bolts are aiming to keep Trey Pipkins as the starter, even if Hart is able to play. At left tackle, the Bolts seemed to have made a change. Newly acquired Trevor Penning has been running with the starting group. Justin Herbert may have yet another left tackle protecting him.

Penning is a former first-round pick but has not lived up to his potential with the New Orleans Saints. A change of scenery could be a good thing for both sides, as the Chargers are desperately trying to find valuable replacements for Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.