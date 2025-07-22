The Los Angeles Chargers have not gotten off to the best start with their 2025 season ticket holders. Despite coming off the team's best season since 2018, the Chargers are facing a lawsuit after agreeing to play their opening week game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

A group of Chargers' season ticket holders filed a class action complaint against the team due to their alleged false advertising, attorney Daniel Wallach confirmed. Fans want to sue the team for increasing season tickets by 10 percent, due to their advertising of a Week 1 home game against the Chiefs without revealing until later that the “home” game would actually be played in São Paulo, Brazil. The team is also not allowing buyers to receive a refund after realizing the discrepancy.

Fans are functionally upset about having to pay “10 percent more than the previous season for one less game,” per Wallach. The class action complaint alleges violations of California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law, as well as a breach of contract.

The Chargers' initial season ticket promotion featured an image of the Chiefs' logo, but it has since been removed, according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio. It now displays the New Orleans Saints logo, whom Los Angeles plays in a preseason game on Aug. 10.

Chargers' remaining 2025 home game schedule

With the Chiefs game being played at a neutral site, the Chargers only have eight actual home games in 2025. They will not play at SoFi Stadium until Week 3, when they host their NFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles will hit the road again the following week before returning to face the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

The Chargers' first home stand will be in Week 7 and Week 8, when they will face the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. After another week away, they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10.

Coming out of their Week 12 bye, Los Angeles will play another series of back-to-back home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. The team's final home game will be in Week 17 against the Houston Texans. That game is still TBD and will not be scheduled until later in the year.

After going 11-6 in 2024, the Chargers have high expectations for the 2025 season. Fans expect Jim Harbaugh to take the team back to the playoffs in year two and potentially pick up the team's first postseason win since 2018.