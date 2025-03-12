The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the biggest success stories in the NFL in 2024, surprising everyone by making a playoff appearance under first year head coach Jim Harbaugh. While the team flamed out vs the Houston Texans when they got there, it was still a major step forward for the disastrous 2023 campaign the team endured.

The biggest reason for the Chargers' resurgence in 2024 was the team's defense, which was among the best units in the NFL throughout the season. A big reason why was the play of starting linebacker Troy Dye, who recorded a career high of 57 tackles this past season.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Chargers would be resigning Dye to a two year, $5.5 million dollar contract, with the chance to earn up to $8 million. Rapoport also noted on X, formerly Twitter, that “several teams were in it until the end, but he stays in LA.”

The Chargers were an elite unit on all levels of the defense in 2024, even if they didn't exactly show it in their playoff loss vs the Texans. This helped compensate for an offense that didn't have a whole lot of firepower outside of rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who finished as one of the frontrunners for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Justin Herbert had another solid season from a statistics perspective but it still looking to deliver in the biggest moments, particularly on the playoff stage, where he is now 0-2 in his career. Priority number one for the Chargers this offseason will be looking to get some more downfield weapons to surround Herbert, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see them use some draft resources in that department.

In any case, as free agency winds down, the Chargers will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April.