The Los Angeles Chargers signed some massive help for Justin Herbert. He's a familiar 17-game starter coming back to the Bolts via NFL free agency.

The franchise announced Monday that center Bradley Bozeman is returning. Bozeman is coming back via a multi-year contract extension with the team, Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper adds.

Bozeman is an integral re-addition to the Bolts. The seven-year veteran has started in 98 total games, including his 2024 slate. He's also swung between guard and center.

But his presence provided an assist for the Chargers' high-powered running attack under Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles ranked 11th in rushing touchdowns during its playoff run.

Bozeman also played on an offense that produced the second-fewest turnovers. Herbert clearly appreciated Bozeman's dirty work in the middle of the Chargers' offense.

Chargers bring back major pass protector for Justin Herbert

Bozeman is one of the NFL's best at protecting the QB. Hence why this extension is crucial for the Pro Bowl QB Herbert.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder allowed only four sacks in 2024. That number came via 669 total pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus. He didn't allow a sack his side in the final quartet of games Bozeman played — including the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Bozeman improved his pass protection the moment Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz brought him in. The interior offensive lineman once allowed eight sacks while with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. But he surrendered just two the previous year in Charlotte.

The Chargers bringing back Bozeman rules out seeking a center for the offseason. L.A. still needs to address guard. Bozeman's signing also arrived on a day the team brought back punter JK Scott.

Bozeman's signing also arrives on the same day Herbert celebrated his 27th birthday. Plus also comes amid Khalil Mack returning to the Bolts on a one-year deal.

Bozeman, Scott and Mack weren't the only free agent moves the Bolts made on the same day. The team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson to a two-year, $13 million contract Monday.