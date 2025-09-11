The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Jalen Reagor from their practice squad this week, finalizing the move with an injury settlement, according to Ari Meirov X post.

Reagor, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the Chargers this offseason in search of a fresh opportunity after previous stops with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. The 26-year-old was expected to provide depth and potentially contribute as a return specialist, but injuries quickly derailed his chance to make an impact in Los Angeles.

The #Chargers have released WR Jalen Reagor. pic.twitter.com/f65SwfUIsU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chargers’ decision reflects confidence in their current group of wide receivers. Head coach Jim Harbaugh praised the performance of his pass catchers during the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Wasn’t that cool to have Keenan Allen and Ladd [McConkey] and Quentin [Johnston]?” Harbaugh said, according to Heavy, referring to the trio that combined for 18 receptions, 221 yards, and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Justin Herbert echoed his coach’s sentiment, crediting the wideouts for easing the offense’s workload.

“They just make plays and make my job so much easier just having those guys out there, especially those three. It’s definitely tough on defenses,” Herbert explained.

Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey also highlighted the group’s commitment to teamwork, adding,

“We always preach after somebody catches the ball, everybody turns into a blocker. It’s something that we work on, and just chasing the ball. As long as everybody is chasing the ball, we’re in the right position.”

Reagor’s release is the latest chapter in what has been an up-and-down NFL career. He was traded to the Vikings in exchange for draft picks. Minnesota later released him ahead of the 2023 season, leading to a short stint with the Patriots. He signed with the Chargers in 2024, appearing in eight games and finishing with seven receptions for 110 yards.

Although his time in Los Angeles ended sooner than expected, the Chargers remain confident in the strength of their receiving corps. With Allen, McConkey, and Johnston leading the way, the team is banking on a core that has already shown it can produce early in the season.