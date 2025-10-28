The Los Angeles Chargers got to enjoy the weekend after their 37-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert really enjoyed the weekend, as he was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game with his girlfriend, Madison Beer, and at Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Herbert and the Bolts will now get back to work as they have the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Bolts made a few roster transactions.

“The Chargers signed S Marcus Williams and DL Kyle Peko to the practice squad and released WR Luke Grimm and RB Nyheim Hines from the practice squad.”

Marcus Williams should be elevated this weekend for the game against the Titans. The Bolts are down two starting defenders in the secondary, Derwin James and Tarheeb Still. Still will be out 2-4 weeks with an MCL sprain, and James has a low-ankle sprain. James is getting an MRI done on the ankle, and his status for this week is still unknown. There is a good chance the Bolts will be without both of their star defenders, and Williams' joining the PS is a sign that they are adding depth.

On Tuesday, head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on James's injury, saying he expects him to practice.

Williams is a former second-round pick out of Utah. He played five seasons with the New Orleans Saints and the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, up until last season. He originally signed a five-year deal with the Ravens, but was released in March. At age 29, Williams aims to get back on the field, and the Chargers could be a good destination for him. Williams potentially teams up with his former teammate, Odafe Oweh, who was traded to the Bolts from the Ravens a few weeks back.

The Chargers released Nyheim Hines, who has served as a backup back the last few weeks with all the injuries to the offense. This is a sign that Hassan Haskins is aiming for a return from his injury. Rookie Omorian Hampton will miss Week 9 as he remains on the IR, but could be activated for Week 10 for the Sunday Night Football contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.