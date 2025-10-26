The Los Angeles Chargers are still basking in the glow of their Thursday Night Football win over the Minnesota Vikings. But not everything was good news for the Chargers coming out of Week 8.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still, who left Thursday's game with a knee injury, has suffered a MCL sprain, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He is now expected to be sidelined for the next two-four weeks.

Los Angeles saw safety Derwin James suffer an ankle injury against the Vikings, putting his status in question for Week 9. Losing two key secondary pieces would be a major blow for the Chargers, even with their next matchup coming against the Tennessee Titans.

During the 2024 season, Still put up 62 tackles, 10 passes defended and four interceptions. He is still looking for his first interception in 2025. However, the cornerback has already made six passes defended. Furthermore, his 69.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 25th/112 cornerbacks. Still has been dominant in the pass rush, ranking 13th with his 68.5 grade while his 70 coverage grade ranks 23rd.

The Chargers have been bit heavily by the injury bug throughout the 2025 season. Alongside James, Los Angeles has seen both starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffer injuries. With Still now added to the mix, the Chargers will need to dive deeper into their depth.

Despite all those injuries though, Los Angeles' win against Minnesota moved them to 5-3 on the season. Jim Harbaugh and company are still trying to march towards the playoffs. That goal will get more difficult though with Still on the shelf for the foreseeable future.