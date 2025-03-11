With JK Dobbins potentially on the out in 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to be interested in former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris if he becomes available in free agency. While a deal isn't final, the Chargers appear to be hypothesizing a deal in case he's released, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“The #Chargers are pursuing #Steelers free agent RB Najee Harris and hope to close a deal, per The Insiders,” Rapoport wrote. “The deal is not done yet. But potentially and if all goes well, a big addition for one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.”

The #Chargers are pursuing #Steelers free agent RB Najee Harris and hope to close a deal, per The Insiders. The deal is not done yet. But potentially and if all goes well, a big addition for one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks. pic.twitter.com/9XWtP9WKYW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has been a consistent rusher for the Steelers, eclipsing 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in the league.

Coming out of Alabama, Harris entered the NFL with a strong pedigree under legendary college football head coach Nick Saban.

However, Harris hasn't shown much of a wow factor as an NFL running back, forcing the Steelers to move on in free agency. He's consistently above average, but his game doesn't have much of an X-factor like some of the league's top backs.

And while he hasn't dipped below 1,000 yards ever in his time with the Steelers, Pittsburgh reportedly isn't interested in bringing him back, which would make him one of the better running backs in free agency.

That's not an overly complimentary statement, but there aren't many running backs available through free agency.

But — with that being the case — the Chargers are rumored to be interested in Harris, especially if they release JK Dobbins.

Given their offensive line, coaching staff, and lack of competition for touches, the Chargers are a great landing spot for nearly any running back.

And with Harris tied to Los Angeles in the early stages of free agency, the former first-round pick could join another playoff team in the AFC in 2025 if Pittsburgh isn't interested in bringing him back.

However, nothing is guaranteed until the Steelers designate Harris to be released. Until then, no one else can sign him.

Once Najee Harris becomes available in free agency — if he does — expect the Chargers to swoop in quickly.