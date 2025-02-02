JK Dobbins went from injury-riddled running back to dark horse intriguing depth addition ahead of NFL free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed career-high production out of him in 2024, fueling his free agent potential.

Dobbins isn't expected to command a mega deal that mirrors what Saquon Barkley received last offseason. But his Chargers work could convince teams to lure him in. Especially in the name of providing backfield depth.

There are four places worth watching for Dobbins once March rolls around. This quartet all has their own RB issues to address. Here are the top four landing spots for the 26-year-old veteran.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Yes indeed, the Bolts can still bring him back. And Dobbins can present his reasons for returning.

He tallied 1,058 scrimmage yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry in L.A. Dobbins also delivered his best rushing yardage mark at 905. Then tied his previous best rushing touchdowns total of nine.

Dobbins pulled off those marks despite dealing with a knee injury. He even had a clear profound effect on the Bolts' ground attack. They looked ineffective and out-of-sync when Dobbins wasn't in the lineup. That even became evident before the Chargers took the first round playoff loss to Houston.

The team can bring him back for cheap. Dobbins is projected to earn only $4.1 million in annual salary for his next deal. He's not expected to command a high market. The Chargers can reward him with one more year. Dobbins is already considered one of the top three players the Chargers must re-sign.

2. Denver Broncos

If the Chargers and Dobbins don't come to an agreement, Denver looks like the next ideal spot for multiple reasons.

Bo Nix literally looked like he had to carry the offense into the playoffs. The soon-to-be second year QB will need a consistent running game moving forward.

Dobbins sparked the Chargers' ground attack for Justin Herbert during a time the Bolts needed a backfield spark. The fifth-year RB may even welcome head coach Sean Payton's history of producing stellar RB play — a la Alvin Kamara.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dobbins thrives better for an offense that emphasizes a run-heavy approach. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has longed believed in handing the football off.

The Steel City looks like another ideal situation for Dobbins. Najee Harris presents another reason why Dobbins looks like a fit. The four-time 1,000-yard rusher isn't a lock to return, as he's entering the '25 free agency class with Dobbins.

Dobbins' hard-nosed style has the potential to get warmly embraced by Smith and the city. He's already familiar with the AFC North brand of football — having toted the rock for the Baltimore Ravens from 2020 to 2022.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Throwing in one more AFC West option here. The Raiders need any kind of backfield help, regardless of veteran or draft pick.

Las Vegas fell to 32nd overall in rushing yards. The rotation of Sincere McCormick, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White never struck fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. Mattison surfaced as the leading rusher of the foursome — at only 420 rushing yards.

The Raiders, though, land at the bottom for this reason involving Dobbins: Pete Carroll hadn't announced his offensive coordinator yet. But now, Chip Kelly is leaving Ohio State to join the Raiders, with ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel confirming the move Sunday afternoon. Dobbins may now be intrigued by his Buckeyes connection to Kelly.

The new head coach, though, has a history of pounding the ball with Chris Carson and Marshawn Lynch — winning the Super Bowl with the latter. The Silver and Black need new RB options. Signing the veteran Dobbins can be a solid start before turning to the draft.