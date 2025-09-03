The NFL will return to Brazil after last season’s matchup between the Eagles and Packers. This time, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs amid questions about the safety of the playing surface. Linebacker Daiyan Henley downplayed those concerns when asked about the conditions at Arena Corinthians.

“We’ve got a staff of people that’s prepared us for the field and the conditions. …It doesn’t matter if we’re on concrete, snow, (whatever), it is we’re gonna go out there and do it.” Henley said, according Chris Hayre X post.

The surface in São Paulo quickly became one of the most talked-about topics during the NFL’s historic debut in South America. The field featured natural grass combined with artificial turf, a rare mix in the league, and several players struggled to keep their footing. That combination sparked frustration among fans and athletes, who argued the field made the game unnecessarily risky.

Among those voicing displeasure was NBA superstar LeBron James, who posted on social media during the game:

“Man this field sucks!!! GB vs PHI,” with a facepalm emoji.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart also joined in, saying the NFL “doesn’t care with this field.” Their remarks added to the controversy surrounding the league’s choice to stage a high-profile matchup on an uncommon surface.

The issue wasn’t just cosmetic. Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered an injury late in the contest after being awkwardly brought down by an Eagles defender. Love remained on the bench rather than heading straight to the locker room, fueling speculation about a possible ankle or knee problem. The incident heightened concern about player safety and the risks posed by the hybrid grass setup.

Despite the criticism, not every player dismissed the field entirely. Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat said he would still rather play in São Paulo than on a snow-covered field back in Philadelphia. While he admitted the grass wasn’t perfect, his comments reflected the broader debate about NFL field conditions that stretches far beyond a single international venue.