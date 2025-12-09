Justin Herbert threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Hampton to start the scoring in the clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium.

Herbert, however, would struggle against the Eagles' swarming defense after the first quarter. Luckily for the Chargers, Cameron Dicker came up big in the fourth frame, converting two field goals to send the game into overtime. The Chargers eventually escaped with the win, 22-19, via Dicker's 54-yard field goal.

The Athletic's Robert Mays noted that at one point during the game, Herbert was pressured on 72% of his drop-backs.

“In the @NextGenStats era, it's 71.4%. We are potentially looking at history,” added Mays, underscoring the aggressiveness of the Eagles' pass rush.

The 27-year-old Herbert, usually a picture of poise, went 12-of-26 for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He got sacked seven times. He also had 10 carries for 66 yards.

He may was back in action after undergoing hand surgery just a week ago. According to a report from ESPN's Kris Rhim, doctors inserted a plate and screws to stabilize the star quarterback's left hand. Herbert was a limited participant in practice this week.

“During his pregame warmup on Monday, Herbert wore a thick glove on his left, non-throwing hand, but still appeared to be gripping the ball on handoffs and play-action plays,” added Rhim.

Herbert also suffered a hand injury in 2023, limiting him to 13 games.

The Chargers have now won five of their last six games, improving to 9-4, including 6-2 at home.

Expect Herbert to bounce back quickly in Week 15.