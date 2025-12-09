This game has gone off the rails. The Monday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles has completely turned into insanity. One play, in particular, fully encapsulated the chaos of the MNF game. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was not having a particularly good game, so when he threw an interception in the second quarter, fans were bracing for the worst.

What we didn't expect, though, was to see madness ensue. Chargers defender Da'Shawn Hand, who picked off the pass, rumbled down the field for a return. However, Eagles running back Will Shipley found an opportunity to punch the ball away from Hand, forcing a fumble. Hurts was able to recover the fumble… only to be stripped by Jamaree Caldwell and eventually recovered by the Chargers linebacker Troy Dye.

no idea what happened here but our ball 📺 | @espn pic.twitter.com/sdvwsI7Rl1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hurts was credited with both an interception and a fumble on the play, adding another blemish to the Eagles QB's dismal game. The Chargers wound up kicking a field goal after this chaotic play, but the fun didn't end there.

In the following possession, Hurts threw another interception, this time to D'onte Jackson, that gave the Chargers prime field position. This would have been the perfect opportunity for Los Angeles to score again and make it a two-possession game. In the very next play, though, the Eagles would get the ball back. A well-timed blitz from Nakobe Dean forced a Justin Herbert fumble, which was recovered by Philadelphia. Philly would end up kicking a field goal on the next drive, an 11-play saga that led to a 30-yard field goal.

The Eagles had another chance to score before the half when Herbert threw an interception with 10 seconds left. However, Elliot missed his 48-yarder, keeping the score at 10-6 at the half.