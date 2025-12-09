The Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles in a sloppy turnover-fest on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles came away with the 22-19 win in overtime as Jalen Hurts fittingly ended the game with an interception, his fourth of the night.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers to victory despite committing two turnovers of his own. The veteran quarterback couldn’t avoid a relentless Eagles pass rush that sacked him seven times.

Herbert was even under pressure after LA’s overtime win. The sixth-year QB was unable to avoid ESPN's Laura Rutledge, who chased him down and cornered him for a postgame interview.

It was clear that Herbert wanted absolutely nothing to do with the Q&A. “I’m trying to celebrate with my teammates,” Herbert said while employing a swim move to dodge the microphone. Undeterred, the tenacious sideline reporter stayed on his heels. “I know but can we just talk to you really fast?” Rutledge asked. Finally, realizing there was no escape, Herbert gave in with a resigned shrug.