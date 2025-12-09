While many would take an extended rest after undergoing surgery, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert probably said: Ain't nobody got time for that!

He underwent surgery just a week ago to repair his left hand. He was a limited participant in practice this week, but he ensured that he would suit up in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

The 27-year-old Herbert struggled with his accuracy, going 11-of-25 for 138 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He got sacked seven times. He, however, also had 10 carries for a team-high 66 yards.

With his valiant effort in the Chargers' overtime win, 22-19, Herbert earned praise from NFL insider Diana Russini.

“One week after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his non-throwing hand, Justin Herbert led his team in rushing and put up 205 total yards in a Monday night win over the Eagles,” wrote Russini on X.

One week after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his non-throwing hand, Justin Herbert led his team in rushing and put up 205 total yards in a Monday night win over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/gWIKj29njW — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 9, 2025

Fans also gave Herbert his flowers.

“Justin Herbert with one hand is better than Jalen Hurts with two,” wrote @8thSaint_.

“Justin Herbert continues to impress this season! His arm strength and decision-making are unmatched. Can't wait to see what he does next with the Chargers,” said @PArafath.

“Justin Herbert's still got the win in the end, although it's definitely NOT his best performance,” added @supers6474.

@flashfire34, meanwhile, hilariously referenced Chubbs Peterson from the movie “Happy Gilmore” in hailing Herbert.

Impressive job out there by Justin Herbert tonight, considering that hand of his. pic.twitter.com/6K4uL9JZbw — James (@flashfire34) December 9, 2025

“Justin Herbert is 6-3 vs. (Jalen) Hurts, (Joe) Burrow, (Jordan) Love, and Tua (Tagovailoa), BTW,” noted @greatness_viiii.

Herbert's lone touchdown pass came in the first quarter, connecting on a four-yard throw with Omarion Hampton. But from then on, he struggled against the Eagles' pass rush.

The Chargers improved to 9-4, winning five of their last six assignments.