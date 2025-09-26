The Los Angeles Chargers aim to remain undefeated when they take on the New York Giants in Week 4. However, the club is experiencing some injury woes ahead of the contest, and it appears Justin Herbert won't have his starting right guard protecting him on Sunday, as Mekhi Becton is dealing with an injury.

Reports indicate that Becton, who is 26 years old, is officially ruled out for the Chargers- Giants game, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. The fifth-year pro is dealing with a concussion that he suffered in L.A.'s 23-20 Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Derius Davis (knee) and tight end Will Dissly (knee) are also ruled out for the Week 4 matchup.

“Chargers game status for Sunday against the Giants:

QUESTIONABLE: C Bradley Bozeman (back), S Elijah Molden (hamstring).

OUT: G Mekhi Becton (concussion), WR Derius Davis (knee), Will Dissly (knee).”

Article Continues Below

This will be Mekhi Becton's first game he'll miss this season after signing with the Chargers in the offseason. Through three games played, the former first-round pick owns a 47.0 PFF Grade, which is a low number for anybody in the league. He also has a 57.8 pass blocking grade, along with a 50.8 run blocking grade. With Becton ruled out, Jamaree Salyer is expected to get the start at right guard.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the full injury report for both the Chargers and Giants. As of now, both teams have the same number of players ruled out for the contest. Kicker Graham Gano (groin), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) will not play for New York.

The Chargers will take on the Giants in New York on Sunday, September 28, at 1 p.m. EST. It will be the team's third contest this season on the road, as L.A.'s Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs was in Brazil.