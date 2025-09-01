Misfortune is ingrained in the Los Angeles Chargers' DNA. They have suffered one agonizing defeat after another over the last couple of decades, failing to break through on the big stage and fulfill their ample promise. Ownership brought in Jim Harbaugh to change the culture and build a team that can genuinely contend in the AFC, at long last. Adversity continues to hinder LA, however, with Rashawn Slater suffering a season-ending knee injury in August. Well, perhaps the Bolts' luck is looking up.

New running back Najee Harris, who missed most of training camp with an eye injury he sustained in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, is back practicing and may actually have a chance at playing in Friday's season opener against the always imposing Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers have expressed optimism about the former Pro Bowler's status before, but as it gets closer to kickoff time, these updates start to carry more weight.

Harbaugh offered the latest bit of news regarding Harris' recovery and Week 1 availability, and it is bound to excite fans.

“He's looked really good in practice,” the 2012-13 NFC champion and 2023-24 national champion told reporters on Monday, per Alex Insdorf. “Cleared for contact. Just take it one day at a time.” Harbaugh also said “there's a possibility” Harris takes the field against the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Article Continues Below

What Najee Harris can bring to Chargers this season

Los Angeles selected two-time All-American RB Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the intention of making him a crucial component of the offense moving forward. However, a ball-carrier who has a few years of NFL experience under his belt like Najee Harris can certainly help. Jim Harbaugh loves to wear opponents down on the ground, and a well-stocked backfield is an important part of executing that plan.

Harris, a first-round pick in his own right, rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He also tallied 283 receiving yards, his highest total since his rookie year (a whopping 74 receptions for 467 yards). If the 27-year-old can quickly become familiar with the offense and Harbaugh's coaching style, it would not be surprising to see the Chargers lean on him early in the campaign.

He has to gain clearance first, though. Harris will keep at it in practice and do what he can to suit up against the three-time defending AFC champions.