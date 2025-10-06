On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers took their second straight loss, falling to the Washington Commanders by a score of 27-10. The loss dropped the Chargers to 3-2 on the young 2025 NFL season and marked another game in which Justin Herbert had barely any time in the pocket to throw the ball behind his banged-up offensive line.

Making matters worse for the Chargers was the fact that they did not make it through this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as running back Omarion Hampton went down with an ankle injury at one point in the game.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to X, formerly Twitter, to give the latest update.

“They potentially may have lost Omarion Hampton, one of their stars, their starting running back… he's dealing with an ankle injury. He was spotted in a walking boot leaving the stadium. Generally that is an indication that a player could miss some time. He's going to have some tests today just to determine how bad that ankle sprain is. But obviously, if he has to miss some time, the Los Angeles Chargers, just another bad injury blow to the position.”

Rapoport also noted that the Chargers had already lost running back Najee Harris to a torn Achilles injury earlier in the year.

A rough stretch for the Chargers

A couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles Chargers were the talk of the NFL world, having raced out of the gates to a 3-0 start, beating three divisional opponents in the process to get there.

However, things have fallen off the rails a bit since then, with the team's already-struggling offensive line now dealing with the injury bug, causing Justin Herbert to be a sitting duck at times in the pocket for opposing defenses.

If Hampton is indeed forced to miss some time, Jim Harbaugh and his offensive staff could have to get creative in order to find ways to generate points moving forward.

In any case, the Chargers will next take the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins on the road.