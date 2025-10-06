Following a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, it is easy to say that the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) have come crashing down to earth. The skeptical fans who refused to buy into Jim Harbaugh's squad after a 3-0 start to the season seemingly have all the evidence they need to tear down the “the Bolts have arrived” narrative. But this squad is getting eaten alive by the injury bug. Free agency acquisition Mekhi Becton continues to find himself in the blue medical tent.

The 26-year-old right guard, who is having a tough time early in his tenure with LA, left Sunday's game after injuring his hand and could now be quite vulnerable heading into a Week 6 road matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. However, he has every intention of taking the field with his teammates in Hard Rock Stadium.

“I know what I got to do,” Becton said, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “Just got to cast it up the right way, and I'll be back out there next week.” He compared the situation to the torn finger ligament he suffered with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, an issue that he was able to overcome on his way to a breakout campaign. This setback could be much harder to navigate, though.

Even if the former first-round draft pick can suit up next Sunday, this severely diminished offensive line cannot survive further limitations right now. Joe Alt was inactive versus the Commanders with a high ankle sprain and fellow tackle Rashawn Slater sustained a season-ending knee injury in training camp. LA pushed through in the early portion of its schedule, earning notable victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, but the squad is growing weaker by the game.

Chargers need some good fortune quick

A healthy Mekhi Becton will not cure all, either. The Super Bowl champion's 2024-25 emergence has yet to carry over onto the Chargers, which is unfortunate since the organization signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract in March. Despite being serviceable in pass protection, he has struggled profusely in run-blocking. The 6-foot-7, 363-pound lineman has a poor 51.4 grade in that area through his first four games with LA (missed Week 4 with a concussion), according to Pro Football Focus.

Considering that veteran running back Najee Harris is done for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, and rookie RB Omarion Hampton was spotted in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury in Week 5, the strength of the interior O-Line is vital. Without abundant rushing lanes, Los Angeles will not be able to effectively employ a next-man-up strategy and withstand this adversity.

Becton's ambition is encouraging, but fans need to see him stay in the trenches for an extended period of time before getting fired up. Rabid enthusiasm has quickly turned into cautious optimism. In other words, it is business as usual for the Chargers' fan base.