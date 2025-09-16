The Los Angeles Chargers trooped to Allegiant Stadium on Monday to face the Las Vegas Raiders, as both teams looked to get back-to-back wins to start the season.

The Chargers, however, suffered an early blow after linebacker Khalil Mack suffered an elbow injury early in the second quarter. After going to the medical tent, he headed straight to the locker room and was seen being carted off in the tunnel.

The incident happened when they tried to tackle wide receiver Tre Tucker during his seven-yard run.

The video of Mack's elbow injury, shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov, is tough to watch. Meirov also clarified that it's not a wrist/hand injury as previously noted.

Fans didn't hide their gloom after seeing the play.

“Jesus, man. We did NOT need to see the slow mo replay,” said @Jujutalksball.

“Man, I hate to see all of these injuries,” added @dibert_aaron.

“I had to watch it a few times, I thought his arm was the other Chargers player's arm,” wrote @ChanFromMinny.

“Tough to watch, doesn’t look good,” echoed @JacoboZakay23.

“That elbow is cooked, and so are the Chargers,” commented @OregonHomer.

NFL Network's Clayton Holloway later posted a picture of Mack on the bench with a sling. He also took his jersey off.

Losing Mack for an extended period will be a gut punch to the Chargers. The former Defensive Player of the Year Mack just signed a one-year extension worth $18 million this offseason.

The four-time All-Pro First Team member was hoping to bounce back from a down year. He only logged 39 combined tackles last season and a career-worst six sacks.

As of writing, the Chargers are up against the Raiders, 17-6, at halftime.