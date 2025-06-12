Khalil Mack is committed to staying with the Los Angeles Chargers going into the 2025 NFL season.

Mack signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. He will earn $18 million full guaranteed throughout 2025 as one of the best defenders on the team, explaining his decision on why he stayed with the Los Angeles squad.

“Why not here, man?” Mack said speaking after Chargers minicamp on Wednesday.

“I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things. I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games. Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league. I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl.”

What's next for Khalil Mack, Chargers

It's clear that Khalil Mack believes he can succeed with the Chargers, coming off a playoff appearance in 2024.

Mack has played 11 seasons in the NFL, completing his third with the Chargers last year. He played in 16 out of 17 regular-season games, making 39 tackles, nine pass deflections, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Throughout his three-year stint with Los Angeles, he made 163 tackles, 31 sacks, 21 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He appeared in both playoff games the Chargers had in 2022 and 2024, making nine tackles and three sacks.

The Chargers were solid throughout the 2024 campaign, finishing with an 11-6 record. They settled for second in the AFC West Division behind the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, they took the fifth seed in the AFC bracket.

Despite their efforts to reach the Divisional Round, they didn't have enough as they lost 32-12 to the Houston Texans. They couldn't keep up with the star power of CJ Stroud, Joe Mixon and Nico Collins, which showed in their defensive errors in the season-ending loss.

Mack and the Chargers will look to take that next step in 2025. What will matter is if the offense can elevate itself with Justin Herbert commanding the snaps going into the season.