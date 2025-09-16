The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles got off to a flying start, picking off Geno Smith on the first play of the game. However, they have taken a big hit to their defense. They will be without veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack for the remainder of Monday Night Football.

Mack appeared to favor his elbow after a play in the second quarter. He immediately went to the blue medical tent to have the injury examined. Later, he was spotted heading toward the locker room. Broadcast cameras spotted Mack getting into a cart once he entered the tunnel. The Chargers eventually ruled the veteran pass rusher out for the game.

It’s an elbow injury for Khalil Mack. This is where it happened: pic.twitter.com/bhvHBKYMrm https://t.co/QSoUVuy9pE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2025

Mack is not the star he once was. However, he has proven to be a valuable presence on the defensive line for Los Angeles. After joining the team through trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022, Mack has played 51 games for the Chargers. In that time, he has recorded 31 sacks, 21 pass defenses, and nine forced fumbles.

Mack had one tackle before leaving the game, but it was a sack on Geno Smith. The rest of his teammates on defense have certainly stepped up. In addition to the pick on the first play of the contest, Los Angeles picked another Smith pass late in the first half.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has also led the way. He has only completed nine passes, but he's thrown for 133 yards. Two of his nine completions have gone for touchdowns, as well. The Chargers currently own a lead of 17-6 at halftime.

Mack is a big loss for this Chargers defense. Hopefully, he hasn't suffered a serious injury, and he is able to return sooner rather than later. For now, Los Angeles will need to continue focusing on finishing the job against the Raiders.