The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the best stories in the NFL through three weeks. LA is 3-0 and looking in complete control of the AFC West. The Chargers have a smothering defense under Jesse Minter and are getting great play from their quarterback on offense.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini highlighted Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense in a recent article.

One big reason for Herbert's ascent this season could be changes from offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

“Who is this guy? This is not the Greg Roman we know!” one NFL head coach told Russini while running through the league’s top offenses. “The approach is not the same on offense.”

Roman is known for his run-heavy offenses, especially during his tenure with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. That seemed like a perfect fit with Jim Harbaugh, who also loves to run the football.

However, the Chargers completely changed their offense late in 2024, incorporating more passing plays. They immediately responded and ended up making the playoffs. And that is continuing in 2025.

LA is leaning on Herbert to create yards with his right arm instead of trusting the running game. Herbert has 860 passing yards with six touchdowns and one interception through three games.

The Chargers should continue passing the ball against the Giants in Week 4.

Mario Cristobal reflects on Justin Herbert's perfectionist mentality

Justin Herbert has always been serious about his craft.

Herbert's former college coach, Mario Cristobal, recalled Herbert's perfectionist tendencies during a recent interview.

“Man, I think he had one B+ in his entire time at Oregon, and I kind of messed with him about it one time; he didn’t speak to me for a week,” Cristobal said via This is Football. “He’s an absolute perfectionist. He could run like the wind, which was exhibited by the NFL, but the absolute most insane specimen as a quarterback. Elite family, elite human being, can’t say enough great things about him. Humble as can be also.”

Herbert must be happy that the Chargers are currently “perfect” at 3-0 so far this season. LA will look to continue that streak in Week 4.

Chargers at Giants kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.