As Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the respect of his team and has commanded that since setting foot into the NFL, there's no denying that the qualities to become a successful star have been in him for a while. While Herbert has been complimented by Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh an immense amount of times, some in his past, such as Mario Cristobal, speak on certain traits he possesses.

Currently with the University of Miami, Cristobal was the head coach of Oregon when Herbert was the quarterback, and he spent a lot of time with the player. He would express on the “This Is Football” podcast how much of a “perfectionist” Herbert was and how that has translated to his NFL success.

“Man, I think he had one B+ in his entire time at Oregon, and I kind of messed with him about it one time; he didn’t speak to me for a week,” Cristobal said. “He’s an absolute perfectionist. He could run like the wind, which was exhibited by the NFL, but the absolute most insane specimen as a quarterback. Elite family, elite human being, can’t say enough great things about him. Humble as can be also.”

Chargers' Justin Herbert has respect from teammates

With the Chargers on a red-hot start, it has been led by Herbert, who has thrown for 860 yards with six touchdowns and one interception through three games. Subsequently, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen would speak on “The Pat McAfee Show” about how “special” Herbert is and how he has major respect within the huddle.

“I think (Herbert) has always been special,” Allen said. “Bringing the life and winning the games. Early on, when I was here, it was tough for us to win those games at the end of the game. Now he is making the plays and the game-winning drives, and that’s all hats off to Herbo.”

“Yeah, 100%,” Allen continued. “A people’s guy. One of those guys in the locker room you can talk to. He is always there with us and for us. In the huddle, he is Herbo. He is running the show. He has that Aura where you shut up and listen when he walks in there, and that’s always good from a quarterback.”

Consequently, Los Angeles looks to stay undefeated as they takes on the New York Giants next Sunday.