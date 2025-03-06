The Los Angeles Chargers witnessed Joey Bosa bring relentless energy for nine seasons. He'll play his 10th elsewhere, as the Chargers released Bosa Wednesday ahead of the start of NFL free agency.

The franchise confirmed the five-time Pro Bowler is no longer a Charger. But the Instagram account sent a four-word message to their longtime pass rusher and defensive captain.

“Thx for everything, Joey,” the caption reads with a blue heart.

The 29-year-old Bosa will be free to sign anywhere for the first time in his lengthy NFL career. Although Bosa's rumored departure surfaced back in February six days after the Super Bowl.

He leaves the Bolts tallying 343 total tackles, 252 solo stops, 87 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 72 sacks.

Fans sound off on Chargers' Joey Bosa decision 

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bosa rose to popularity among Bolt fans. He delivered 23 combined sacks through his first two NFL seasons. Bosa delivered two more double-digit sack campaigns in 2019 and 2021.

Related Los Angeles Chargers NewsArticle continues below
Joey Bosa, Chargers, Joey Bosa Chargers, NFL Rumors, Joey Bosa rumors, Joey Bosa in Chargers uni, Chargers stadium in the background
Chargers shockingly release Joey Bosa in cost-cutting move
DK Metcalf in a Seattle Seahawks uniform with question marks surrounding metcalf has requested a trade from the seahawks.
Top DK Metcalf landing spots after trade request off Seahawks
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football, Chargers, Jim Harbaugh Michigan, Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh in Chargers gear, Michigan Block M on one side of graphic, 2025 NFL Draft logo on the other
Jim Harbaugh’s honest take on drafting ‘beloved’ Michigan football players

There were Charger fans, though, who saw this move coming. One took to X to share their blunt take.

“Joey Bosa will be a Charger for life, but this move made sense and needed to happen,” the fan shared. “Injuries and lack of production have hindered him the past few seasons. Chargers need to focus on bringing Khalil Mack back.”

Another fan acknowledged how difficult the decision became for the Chargers. But understood the salary cap ramifications behind Bosa's move.

“Joey Bosa's release is certainly surprising, but the Chargers made a tough decision considering their salary cap situation,” the fan shared on X. “It will be interesting to see which team he joins next and how the Chargers strengthen their defensive line.”

Meanwhile, numerous San Francisco 49ers fans began to post their hope to see Bosa play alongside his famed brother Nick in the Bay Area. Some fans had hoped to see both Bosa brothers play on the same team since February.

The Chargers are saving $25.36 million by releasing Bosa, per team insider Kris Rhim of ESPN. Now a youth movement really begins in the trenches for the Bolts under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.