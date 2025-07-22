The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing a player back to the NFL scene who last played in 2022, getting the services of running back Nyheim Hines.

Hines agreed to a deal with the Chargers on Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. He hasn't played a game in the league since the 2022 season, last representing the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He was on the Bills' roster in 2023 but didn't play. The same happened when he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2024, but the team cut him in February this year.

Hines entered the NFL in 2018 when the Colts selected him in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He played five seasons with them before the team sent him to the Bills midway through the 2022 season.

What lies ahead for Chargers after signing Nyheim Hines

Adding Nyheim Hines gives the Chargers depth to the running back unit. His experience with the Colts and Bills will help them in the situations they may turn to him for reps.

Hines made 81 appearances throughout his career so far, including 17 starts. He made 306 carries as he rushed for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also active in the pass-catching game, making 240 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hines also embraced duties in the special teams, especially for returns. He made 121 returns for 1,832 yards and four touchdowns, showing that he can contribute in any area.

This can help the Chargers, providing quarterback Justin Herbert with as many as options as they can. Herbert had to deal with inconsistent performances from the offense for the past few seasons. Having stability and solid displays next season could help the team take the next step.

The Chargers reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2024, suffering losses in the AFC Wild Card. This past season saw them finish with an 11-6 record, taking the second spot in the AFC West Division standings. They lost in a 32-12 blowout to the Houston Texans.