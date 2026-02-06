The New York Giants are adding another former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach to East Rutherford. John Harbaugh's newest hire will be his former Ravens offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, who was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The news of Roman agreeing to join Harbaugh's staff in New York broke late on Thursday night. His position was clarified as a senior offensive assistant, Art Stapleton of USA Today reported. Roman will also reportedly serve as the Giants' run game coordinator.

The 63-year-old becomes one of New York's first major additions to its offensive staff since hiring Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator. The Giants hired Nagy away from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Roman initially joined the John and Jim Harbaugh joint coaching tree in 2009, when Jim hired him as his offensive coordinator at Stanford. He followed Jim Harbaugh to the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, where he would remain until the head coach returned to college football to coach his alma mater, Michigan, in 2015.

Roman spent the next two years as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills before joining John Harbaugh in Baltimore in 2017. He signed on as a senior offensive assistant, was promoted to assistant head coach the following year, and became offensive coordinator in 2019.

After regressing in each of his four seasons, Roman resigned from the Ravens in 2022. He returned to the NFL two years later by agreeing to become Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in 2024. The Chargers fired him in January following their Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite his sour ending in Los Angeles, Roman is the latest experienced, well-respected coach to join John Harbaugh's inaugural staff with the Giants. His addition furthers the culture change Harbaugh is implementing after three consecutive losing seasons.