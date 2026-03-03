The Los Angeles Rams own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They own the No. 13 pick overall thank to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, and the No. 29 overall pick due to where they finished in the 2025-26 campaign. With the rumor mill already heating up, general manager Les Snead teases that trading one of those picks could be a possibility.

Snead, who is 55 years old, is keeping the door open for every possibility for the NFL Draft. When asked about the two picks the Rams own in the first round, Snead claimed that the club could stick and pick, or trade the picks away for an already proven player, according to Rams' Senior Staff Writer Stu Jackson.

“Asked Les Snead how he views the two first-round picks the Rams have, in terms of either using them to select a player or trading for a proven player to maximize Matthew Stafford's window. Does he think he can get impact players at both of those picks, or would he be open to potentially moving one for a more proven player? ‘I think both ways, both equations are open.'”

The Rams' general manager is not one to shy away from trading draft picks. There was a seven-year stretch (2017-2023) where Los Angeles did not have a first-round pick because Snead was trading them away for star players like Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey at the time.

After coming up just short of another Super Bowl appearance after losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC Championship, Les Snead and the Rams may consider making some big trades come draft night to make vast improvements to the roster for next season.