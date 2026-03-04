The Los Angeles Rams made a big move on Wednesday after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the deal was announced, Puka Nacua shared his reaction to the news with an emoji.

Nacua, who turns 25 in May, shared a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses on social media. He posted the emoji as a quote from a previous post he made in 2019, giving McDuffie a callout when he was a freshman with the Washington Huskies.

The Rams acquire one of the league's top cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie. He proved to be a reliable asset in the secondary over his four seasons with the Chiefs. The 25-year-old corner played 13 games last season, missing four due to a knee injury. Despite that, he ended the campaign with 63 combined tackles (45 solo), one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

McDuffie joins a Rams team that ranked 19th in pass defense last season, allowing an average of 216.7 passing yards per game. It was a notable weak-point during the playoffs, as Los Angeles didn't have many answers for the Seattle Seahawks' offense in the 31-27 NFC Championship loss.

As for Puka Nacua, the three-year veteran aims to continue playing as one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. He was once again one of the top performers for the Rams last season, ending the campaign with career highs in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,715), and touchdowns (10). His 129 catches were the most of any receiver last season.

Look for Nacua and McDuffie to get familiar with each other later in the summer during training camp. These two will likely match up often while they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. As they say, iron sharpens iron.