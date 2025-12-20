The Los Angeles Rams suffered a brutal collapse against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 16. Los Angeles took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter but Rashid Shaheed’s 58-yard punt return touchdown sparked a wild comeback for Seattle.

In the wake of the overtime loss to a divisional foe, the Rams opted to make a change. Los Angeles has fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Blackburn had been with the Rams since 2023.

Special teams play has been an ongoing concern for Los Angeles this season. On Thursday night, the disparity between the Rams and the Seahawks was on full display. In addition to a missed field goal by Harrison Mevis, which would have given LA a lead late in the fourth quarter, the team’s punt coverage was exposed.

Here was the Rams’ big special teams mistake Thursday night that contributed to their loss and the change that is being made. pic.twitter.com/rLHBxDTovd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2025

Rams make late-season special teams coaching change

The Rams led 30-14 with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Los Angeles then intercepted Sam Darnold, seemingly securing a massive divisional victory. But Seattle’s defense forced the Rams to go three-and-out. And Shaheed housed the ensuing punt.

That score, followed by the first of three successful two-point conversion attempts, flipped momentum to the Seahawks. Seattle’s defense then forced another three-and-out and the offense capitalized with a touchdown followed by a wild, game-tying two-point try.

The Rams now trail the Seahawks by a game in the NFC West. However, Los Angeles has already clinched a playoff berth and, at 11-4, still has a chance at securing the No. 1 seed in the conference. It’s exceedingly rare for a team that could finish with the best record in football to make a Week 16 coaching change. But clearly Sean McVay is not happy with the Rams’ special teams. LA is hoping that firing Blackburn sparks a turnaround for the unit.