Davante Adams missed the Los Angeles Rams' 38-37 “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like his return will be delayed yet another week based on Sean McVay's recent comments.

Reports indicate that McVay is not expecting the 32-year-old wide receiver to be available. inWeek 17, when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Despite that, the Rams' head coach believes Adams will do everything in his power to attempt to play, but it just does not seem likely.

“Sean McVay said he doesn't anticipate WR Davante Adams (hamstring) playing against the Falcons… McVay said Adams ‘most likely' will not play in the game against the Falcons, but also said he knows Adams will do everything he can to be out there for Los Angeles.”

The loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night likely stung for the Rams. However, the club is nearing a playoff berth soon, as Los Angeles is 11-4 on the season. Not having the six-time Pro Bowl wideout available in Week 17 is less than ideal, as Davante Adams has been a major help boost to the offense in the redzone.

Through 14 games played, Adams has managed to haul in 60 receptions for 789 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 12-year veteran currently leads the league in receiving touchdowns, as he's been one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets in scoring distance.

Assuming Sean McVay's comments are true and the Rams will be without Adams in Week 17 against the Falcons, then the next opportunity for the three-time First-Team All-Pro will play will be in Week 18 when Los Angeles takes on the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale.