Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth joined the millions buzzing about the explosive Luka Doncic trade in the NBA. Except he dropped a sneaky reason why Doncic and the Lakers' partnership will work beautifully.

It involves the numbers they wear. Whitworth established himself as a Pro Bowler and later, Super Bowl LVI winner while wearing No. 77 for the Rams. Guess what number Doncic is? “Big Whit” shared how “bringing 7's to L.A. has worked before!!!”

Expand Tweet

Doncic becomes the latest superstar athlete to make his way to the City of Angels. He's joining a franchise that once signed Shaquille O'Neal as a 25-year-old star, then later added LeBron James and Anthony Davis to chase a ring. Davis is helping replace Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks now.

L.A.'s bright lights can now embrace Doncic. Especially after the city warmly embraced “Big Whit.” The Rams even chimed in on the trade in their own unique fashion.

Rams X account describes how trade helps ‘hit different'

Get ready for Luka and Puka in L.A.

The Rams have the latter first name revered — as it belongs to star wide receiver Puka Nacua. He even got referred to as “Puka Doncic” around the Rams' facility. The franchise, though, dropped a new take right after the trade got completed.

“That Puka Dončić nickname hittin' different now,” the teams' X account posted on Saturday night.

Perhaps members of the Rams will still refer to their leading wideout in that name. But now know Doncic is in close proximity. Even Nacua himself got quick to react to the epic NBA move with a “am I dreaming?” post.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers clearly are thinking about multiple championships and building for the future by reeling in Doncic. L.A., again, is the new home for “Puka and Luka.” The Rams weren't the only NFL representatives chiming in on the Doncic deal. Even Patrick Mahomes dropped a strong reaction after the shocking move.

But as Whitworth sneakily mentioned, bringing a star who wears No. 77 produced a championship before in Los Angeles. “Big Whit” is believing that number is a good omen for the city.