The Los Angeles Rams extended their dominant winning streak to six games on Sunday. Los Angeles took care of Tampa Bay, thrashing them 34-7 in a game where Baker Mayfield exited with a shoulder injury. There was seemingly nothing the Buccaneers could do to keep up with the Rams, particularly on one consequential play in the second quarter.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams scored an impressive touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Adams roasted the defender covering him with an epic quote after the game.

“Poor kid,” Adams said about his impressive touchdown, per Rams reporter Adam Grosbard. “He was just the one in the way today, it wasn't anything personal.”

Adams beat Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum off the line of scrimmage and hauled in the easy touchdown reception. That score put the Rams up 27-7 with three minutes left in the first half. At that point, the game basically felt like it was over.

Adams also made NFL history with that impressive touchdown catch. The veteran receiver moved to 12 touchdowns on the season, making it the fifth season in his career with that many scores per Mike Kennedy.

That puts Adams close to legendary NFL figures like Marvin Harrison (6), Randy Moss (6), Terrell Owens (7), and Jerry Rice (8). There's no telling if Adams will return with another 12+ touchdown season in 2026, but he's already made a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It certainly helps that Adams is having the time of his life in Los Angeles.

“Davante Adams said he’s having the most fun he’s ever had playing football,” ESPN's Sarah Barshop noted on Sunday.

Rams take over No. 1 seed after Eagles loss in Week 12

Article Continues Below

The Rams must be on top of the world after Week 12.

Not only did they get a big win, but the Eagles lost to the Cowboys. That puts the Rams into the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture headed into Week 13.

Los Angeles may not have the NFC West division locked up yet, but they have a clear path to securing the No. 1 seed. Especially if they keep playing the way they have over the past two weeks.

The Rams will look to take care of business once again next weekend to defend their playoff position.

Next up for the Rams is a Week 13 matchup against the Panthers.