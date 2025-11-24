As Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford got MVP chants during the 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is no denying that the veteran quarterback is in the midst of another productive season. With the Rams quarterback continuing to get praise, Stafford would give his reaction to an interesting comment from head coach Sean McVay.

After Stafford threw for 273 yards to go along with three touchdowns in the win over Tampa Bay, McVay would express that he could continue playing “for about 10 more years,” via NBC Sports.

“He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age,” McVay said. “I think he’s going to play for about 10 more years.”

While Stafford wouldn't agree or deny that statement, he would highlight how healthy he feels at 37 years old.

“I’m not trying to label it, I just know I’m having fun. My body feels pretty good at the moment,” Stafford said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

All that talk in the offseason around retirement feels so far gone.

Rams' Davante Adams on Matthew Staffording playing like the MVP

While the Rams look to get a boost when the playoffs come around, the team will be led by Stafford, who has taken the team all the way to the Super Bowl and won it in 2021. Some could even say that he should be in contention for MVP, with wide receiver Davante Adams echoing that same sentiment.

“He's playing like the most valuable player in the league,” Adams said, according to ESPN. “You can see it in the numbers, the way he's taking command of the huddle and the offense, the way him and Sean (McVay) put things together and work throughout the week together to put together a good product for us. Just all around. I mean, he's a great leader and obviously knows how to put points on the board and keep this offense moving.”

It's hard to argue with Adams as Stafford has thrown for 2,830 yards with 30 touchdowns and two interceptions as he looks to lead Los Angeles to their seventh straight win next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.