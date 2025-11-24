For Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, the only thing that matters at the end of the day is winning the Super Bowl. Having the best record in the NFC through 12 weeks of football in the 2025 NFL season is nice, but McVay also reminded his team following Sunday night's big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that there is so much work left to do for them.

Los Angeles moved up to the top of the entire NFC with a win over the Buccaneers, and because of the loss of the Philadelphia Eagles in stunning fashion at the hands of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

“Do you remember who was in first place with six weeks left last year? Me either,” McVay said during the postgame press conference after the Rams demolished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 12's edition of Sunday Night Football, 34-7 (h/t SportsCenter).

The 39-year-old McVay surely knows what it takes to take home a Vince Lombardi Trophy, having steered the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals .

Still, the Rams' success this season, especially over the last several weeks, can't just be overlooked.

Since an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the Rams have gone 6-0. Over that stretch, they have avenged their loss to San Francisco and defeated the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks.

A lot can still happen in the final several weeks of the season, so the Rams just have to try to win as many games as they can before the looming NFL playoffs. Up ahead for Los Angeles is a matchup against the dangerous Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 13.