On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams continued their winning ways with a comfortable road win over the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles still has an outside shot at the number one seed in the NFC and is in a two-team race with the Seattle Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West.

That makes Sunday's matchup between the two teams all the more intriguing.

During the game against San Francisco, the Rams received a bit of an injury scare when wide receiver Davante Adams was hampered by an oblique injury; however, on Wednesday, NFL insider Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times dropped the latest update on Adams' status, and it will be an encouraging one for Los Angeles fans.

“Davante Adams (oblique) will not practice Wednesday but McVay expects Adams will be ready to play on Sunday vs. Seahawks,” reported Klein on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams has had a resurgent year with the Rams this season after a rough second half of the season in 2024 with the New York Jets, and he and Puka Nacua have combined to form one of the most lethal wide receiving duos in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been dominant recently, recording back to back blowout wins over the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals over the last two weeks, including going up 35-0 in the second quarter of their win over Arizona.

It's certainly possible that whoever ends up winning the clash between the two teams this Sunday will have the upper hand in an NFC West race that figures to go right down to the wire this season, and having Adams healthy and in the lineup will definitely help the Rams' cause in trying to do just that.

In any case, the Cardinals and Seahawks are set to kick off on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET from Los Angeles.